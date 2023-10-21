Truist Financial Corp Acquires 10,583 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.60% of Carlisle Companies worth $76,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $246.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.22. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $289.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.