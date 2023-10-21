Truist Financial Corp Acquires 37,627 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Duke Energy worth $81,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $87.03 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

