Truist Financial Corp Buys 69,099 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69,099 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $96,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,175.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $67.94 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $83.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

