Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $123,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $211.99 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.31. The firm has a market cap of $672.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

