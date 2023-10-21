Truist Financial Corp Has $113.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,072 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $113,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

IWY stock opened at $153.44 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $117.10 and a 1 year high of $165.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

