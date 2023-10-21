Truist Financial Corp Has $116.61 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,035,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $116,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Corteva by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 605,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 373,535 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

