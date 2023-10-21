Truist Financial Corp Has $134.24 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132,093 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $134,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $101.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.