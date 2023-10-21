Truist Financial Corp Has $88.60 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,852 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 142,451 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of NXP Semiconductors worth $88,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $185.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.01. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $137.51 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.92.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

