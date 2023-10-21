Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.26% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $128,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 75.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PNC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $111.82 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average is $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

