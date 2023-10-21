Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,213 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.66% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $86,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $78.11 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

