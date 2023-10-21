Truist Financial Corp Sells 107,308 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 562,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,308 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $82,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.24 and its 200 day moving average is $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.