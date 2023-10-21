Truist Financial Corp Sells 13,127 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,551 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,127 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $99,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $557,101,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,915 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $540.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $534.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.66. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

