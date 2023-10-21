Truist Financial Corp Sells 268,639 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268,639 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Chubb worth $143,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $207.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.10 and its 200-day moving average is $200.11. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

