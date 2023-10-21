Truist Financial Corp Sells 28,929 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,929 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $109,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $180.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.43 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

