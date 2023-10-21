Truist Financial Corp Sells 33,026 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,026 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Emerson Electric worth $82,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSE EMR opened at $91.47 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average is $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
