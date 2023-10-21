Truist Financial Corp Sells 33,026 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,026 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Emerson Electric worth $82,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE EMR opened at $91.47 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average is $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.