Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 662,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,691 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Crown Castle worth $75,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after buying an additional 2,789,699 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after buying an additional 1,808,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.74.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $86.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

