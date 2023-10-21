Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $367.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $426.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 95.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $384.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TYL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

