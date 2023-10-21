Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 80.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.93.

TYL stock opened at $367.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.02, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

