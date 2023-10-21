Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $440.93.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $367.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.90 and a 200-day moving average of $388.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.02, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

