UBS Group Begins Coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 0.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $51,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,934.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,316.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,934.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,932 shares of company stock worth $1,833,547 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

