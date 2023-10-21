Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $42.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.98 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 6.1% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 339,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 11.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 600,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

