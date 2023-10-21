UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,384 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,035 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,400,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 11,672 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $527.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $501.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.70.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

