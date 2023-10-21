Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.37 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.80 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

