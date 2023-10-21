Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 203,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 650,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,379,000 after purchasing an additional 31,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 615,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,637 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.