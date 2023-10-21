Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VWO stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

