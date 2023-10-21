Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Boosted by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $115,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VCIT stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.