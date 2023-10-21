Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40,640 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $225.87 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $167.13 and a twelve month high of $245.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.54.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

