Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,073,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $208.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $182.29 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

