Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.2% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $182.29 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

