Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.10. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.20 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

In related news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 450,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,882,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

