Verge (XVG) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $55.64 million and $1.34 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,736.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00216075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.05 or 0.00810632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00013007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00525294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00052006 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00186467 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,892,394 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

