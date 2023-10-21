Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.00.

VRSK stock opened at $234.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,290,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,736,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,374 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

