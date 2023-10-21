Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 46,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 914,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,017,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,385,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 61,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $31.57 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

