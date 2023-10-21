Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Shelter Mutual Insurance Co

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.8% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,032,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after buying an additional 1,167,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after buying an additional 689,965 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,274,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $361.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.89 and its 200 day moving average is $345.34. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $375.93. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

