Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VTS opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.77 million and a PE ratio of 9.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Vitesse Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vitesse Energy

In related news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 159,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,004.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James P. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Gerrity bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,004.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,000 shares of company stock worth $768,780.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

