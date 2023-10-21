Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €119.60 ($125.89) and last traded at €119.90 ($126.21). 84,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €122.60 ($129.05).
Wacker Chemie Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €131.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.33.
Wacker Chemie Company Profile
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wacker Chemie
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.