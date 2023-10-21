Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Lowered to $260.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.50.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $253.64 on Tuesday. Waters has a 1 year low of $248.11 and a 1 year high of $353.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.63 and a 200 day moving average of $275.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The company had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Waters by 1,719.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Waters by 2.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Waters by 4.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 5.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

