Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Shares of WSBF opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.49. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 24.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 44,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 26.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 91.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

