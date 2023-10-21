Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS.

Watsco Trading Down 1.8 %

WSO stock opened at $347.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco has a twelve month low of $238.54 and a twelve month high of $406.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.63 and a 200-day moving average of $353.70.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WSO. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 55.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

