Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 282 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 62.2% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,453,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,445,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,036,000 after buying an additional 112,621 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 125,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $148.05 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $126.48 and a one year high of $158.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $348.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

