Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Webster Financial Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of WBS opened at $38.19 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

