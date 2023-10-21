Wells Fargo & Company Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $210.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.88.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE AMT opened at $160.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.15 and its 200-day moving average is $186.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,034. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

