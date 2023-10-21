Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.58.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

