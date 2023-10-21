Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $94.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $96.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.60. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

