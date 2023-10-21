WEX (NYSE:WEX) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $240.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.15.

WEX Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $187.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.51 and its 200 day moving average is $185.35. WEX has a twelve month low of $136.79 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. Research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, Director James R. Groch acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.00 per share, with a total value of $252,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,335. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,357 shares of company stock worth $1,181,161 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 835.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $7,133,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

