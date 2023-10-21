Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Yum China by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. Yum China has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. Yum China’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

