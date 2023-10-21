Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Trading Down 3.1%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 68,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 53,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.
Z Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.02.
About Z
Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
