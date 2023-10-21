Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) PT Lowered to $64.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Zai Lab Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.51). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 156.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1,930.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

