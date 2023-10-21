Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $12.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Zuora Stock Performance

Zuora stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zuora has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The company had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 49,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $391,218.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,846.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 49,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $391,218.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,245.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 460,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,153. 9.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 517.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 209,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 175,781 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 76,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 960,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

