ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %
ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.99% and a negative net margin of 35.67%.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
